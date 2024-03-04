|
04.03.2024 15:37:00
3 Reasons to Avoid Beyond Meat Stock Like the Plague
Don't look now, but Wall Street is starting to warm up to Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock again. The plant-based meat specialist's shares rallied after its late-February earnings update and are now up about 10% year to date, outpacing the 8% gain of the S&P 500.The company will still likely disappoint long-term investors. The business isn't on a clear path toward steady sales growth and is generating big losses. Here's why you'll want to avoid Beyond Meat stock for now.A lot of the current demand slump has been driven by factors outside of Beyond Meat's control. The plant-based protein industry has been shrinking in the post-pandemic period as shoppers haven't been as willing to pay a premium for these products due to high inflation.
