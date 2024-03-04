|
04.03.2024 11:15:00
3 Reasons to Avoid Spirit Airlines Stock
Airlines are historically terrible businesses to invest in. Famous investor Warren Buffett has repeatedly discussed this topic, speculating that from the time the Wright brothers flew at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, over 120 years ago until now, the industry has -- on a net basis -- likely lost money.We are seeing this money-losing dynamic play out yet again with Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE). The budget airliner saw its proposed merger with JetBlue scrapped by the government, collapsing its stock price by over 60% so far in 2024.The stock is still popular among retail investors, though. It is currently one of the top 100 stocks held by users of the trading platform on Robinhood Markets. But these retail traders have likely not taken a close look at the dire situation facing Spirit Airlines right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
