3 Reasons to Be Bearish on Unity and 1 Reason to Be Very Bullish

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Unity Software (NYSE: U) and three reasons its stock price could drop more in the short term. During its latest earnings, management lowered its full-year guidance due to challenges with some monetization products. Even though Unity could experience more short-term volatility, the gaming market is constantly evolving, and Unity has enormous potential to be a winner in the market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 5, 2022. The video was published on July 5, 2022.Continue reading