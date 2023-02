3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Disney in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many other companies, it's been a rough past 12 months for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), which is down over 23% over that span, even after rallying more than 23% year to date (as of Jan. 30). As a blue chip stock, Disney has been a staple in many people's portfolios, but the entertainment giant has lagged for the past five years, up less than 1% since February 2018.However, I'm confident things will turn around. Here are three reasons to be bullish on Disney in 2023 and going forward.After being CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020, Robert (Bob) Iger retired in 2021 -- only to return roughly a year later to replace Bob Chapek. When evaluating a company, an often underrated consideration is its management. That's partly because "good" and "bad" management is much more relative than other quantitative metrics like profit or customer growth.Continue reading