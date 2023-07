3 Reasons to Be Bullish on Royal Caribbean Stock

Consistent demand for cruise travel has provided a longer-than-expected booking season for operators like Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). Normally from the holidays through the end of March, this year's wave season has stretched into April and beyond.Amid the booking frenzy, Royal Caribbean posted impressive first-quarter results and raised its full-year guidance, citing a "strong revenue outlook." Here are three reasons to be bullish on this cruise line stock.Although Royal Caribbean took an adjusted loss of $59 million in the first quarter, CFO Naftali Holtz pointed out that the result was actually "significantly above our expectations and the high end of our guidance range." Compared to the prior year's loss of $1.2 billion in Q1, the company appears on the brink of profitability.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel