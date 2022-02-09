3 Reasons to Be Excited About the Metaverse -- and 2 Reasons Not to Be

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse is one of the hottest topics of the year so far, and many investors are scrambling to get a piece of the pie. From buying real estate in the metaverse to investing in stocks that could benefit from this movement, it's one of the most significant trends right now.But is the metaverse really all it's cracked up to be? While some investors believe this will be the biggest technological advancement in decades, others are still on the fence, wondering if perhaps it's more hype than substance.While nobody can say for certain where the metaverse will be in the future, there are a few reasons it could be an exciting development -- and two reasons it could be a potential nightmare.