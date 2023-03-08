|
08.03.2023 15:30:00
3 Reasons to Bet on MGM Resorts Stock
Up by an impressive 38% year to date, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) stock has performed well so far in 2023. The large-cap hotel and casino operator is riding high on the success of its Las Vegas properties, which have already far surpassed pre-pandemic levels. A possible resurgence in Asia could help power its next leg of long-term growth. Like many tourism-related industries, in-person gambling was seriously impacted by the lockdowns and movement restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. But MGM Resorts was well-positioned for the crisis because of the leaseback sale of its Bellagio casino in 2019. The well-timed deal gave the company $4.25 billion in cash, so it didn't need to rely on huge amounts of debt to navigate those challenging times. Now, business is booming. Fourth-quarter net revenue jumped 18% to $3.6 billion based on record growth in Las Vegas, which is up by 27%. The company is solidifying its position in this key market through the acquisitions of new properties, such as The Cosmopolitan, which was acquired for $1.63 billion in May 2022. That said, MGM's U.S. success is somewhat dampened by its underperforming Chinese operation.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
