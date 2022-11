3 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the market downturn, pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has performed well this year. The company's shares are up 8% in the past 10 months, easily beating the broader market. But can AbbVie maintain this pace? One of the bears' favorite arguments is that the healthcare company will lose U.S. patent exclusivity for Humira, its best-selling drug, next year.That could be catastrophic for AbbVie as Humira has been its most important asset since it spun off from its former parent company, Abbott Laboratories, back in 2013. But despite this risk, there are excellent reasons to be bullish on AbbVie. Let's consider three of them. ABBV data by YCharts.Continue reading