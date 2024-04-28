|
28.04.2024 16:03:00
3 Reasons to Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares returned 441% over the last five years, largely driven by market share gains against Intel in central processing units (CPUs). The company's opportunity selling graphics processing units (GPUs) to data centers could be even bigger and support another major run for shareholders in the next decade.The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware has already sent Nvidia stock to the stratosphere. Here's why AMD could be next.AMD is at the start of a tsunami wave in data center spending. Data centers need lots of GPUs to handle the workloads for AI. AMD CEO Lisa Su has said the market for so-called AI accelerators could reach $400 billion by 2027. It's a massive figure next to AMD's outlook for $3.5 billion in data center GPU revenue this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
