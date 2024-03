3 Reasons to Buy Airbnb Stock Today

Investors aren't sure what to make of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock these days. The home-sharing rental platform hasn't kept up with the stock market rally in the past year and is still trading below its pandemic high. Shares are down 22% in the past three years as compared to a 30% rally in the S&P 500.That underperformance can be tied to Wall Street's worries that Airbnb is running out of room to grow in its more mature markets around Europe and the U.S. But there are reasons to like this stock right now, despite those concerns. Let's take a look at the most compelling ones.At first glance, Airbnb's growth trends appear unimpressive. Bookings rose 12% year over year to close out 2023, decelerating from the previous quarter's 14% increase.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel