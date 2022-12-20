|
20.12.2022 16:30:00
3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in 2014. China's top e-commerce and cloud platform company initially dazzled investors with its robust growth rates, and its stock hit an all-time high of $317.14 in October 2020. But over the following two years, Alibaba's stock was crushed by an antitrust probe and fine, new restrictions on its e-commerce business, COVID-19-related lockdowns, and other macro headwinds in China. It also faced the threat that its stock would be delisted from U.S. exchanges.Today, Alibaba's stock trades at about $87, which is still above its IPO price of $68 per share but well below the range where it traded in its heyday. It also looks historically cheap at 9 times forward earnings, but investors still seem reluctant to buy the stock.Image source: Alibaba.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!