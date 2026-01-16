Alibaba Aktie

Alibaba für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.01.2026 14:12:00

3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

It's been a roller-coaster ride for investors in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Luckily, the last section of the ride has been positive, with the company's stock up over 100% in the past 12 months (as of Jan. 13). That was a much-needed performance for a stock that hasn't performed well in recent years. Its stock is still down over 31% in the past five years.While everything hasn't been peachy keen with Alibaba in recent years, there are glimmers of hope going forward. If you're considering investing in Alibaba, here are three reasons to do so.Image source: Alibaba.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alibaba

mehr Nachrichten