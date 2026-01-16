Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
16.01.2026 14:12:00
3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
It's been a roller-coaster ride for investors in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Luckily, the last section of the ride has been positive, with the company's stock up over 100% in the past 12 months (as of Jan. 13). That was a much-needed performance for a stock that hasn't performed well in recent years. Its stock is still down over 31% in the past five years.While everything hasn't been peachy keen with Alibaba in recent years, there are glimmers of hope going forward. If you're considering investing in Alibaba, here are three reasons to do so.Image source: Alibaba.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
