26.10.2023 11:35:00

3 Reasons To Buy Alphabet Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock price dropped 6% during after-hours trading on Oct. 24 following its third-quarter report. The tech giant's revenue rose 11% year over year to $76.7 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates by nearly $1 billion, as its EPS rose 46% to $1.55 and cleared the consensus forecast by a dime.Those growth rates were robust, so does Alphabet's post-earnings dip represent a buying opportunity? Let's review three reasons to buy the stock -- along with three reasons to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian buy or a falling knife.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten