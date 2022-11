3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock After Its Latest Price Drop

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The big technology companies all reported their third-quarter earnings in the last week of October. Except for Apple -- which continues to put up phenomenal numbers -- all the tech giants reporting are trading down after posting disappointing results. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, was no exception, with share prices down over 13% in the last few trading days. Investors are worried about slowing growth at YouTube and expenses rising faster than revenue, among other issues.While there is clearly some short-term pressure on Alphabet's earnings, the business is still in a great spot right now. Here are three reasons to buy shares of Alphabet after this latest price drop. Continue reading