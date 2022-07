3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock (After the Stock Split)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite is down 23% year to date, creating an opportunity for investors to shop for deals in the market. Among the deals worth exploring is Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Fresh off a 20-for-1 stock split, this tech giant belongs on your investment radar. Let's explore three reasons this FAANG stock could be a great way to bet on a tech rebound. A stock split divides a company's share price without changing its market cap (the value of all its shares outstanding). This process makes the stock more accessible to smaller investors because full shares are available at a more reasonable price (some investors don't have access to fractional-share trading). That said, Alphabet 's stock split comes at the tail end of a 25% year-to-date decline, which should put it on the radar of value-focused investors. Continue reading