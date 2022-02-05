|
3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S.During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year. These mind-boggling numbers become even crazier when the 32% quarterly and 41% annual year-over-year growth rates are accounted for.Still, these fantastic results were overshadowed by management's announcement to split the stock 20-for-one. The nearly $3000 stock will begin trading for around $150 after the Fourth of July holiday in 2022. While a stock split does not affect the business, stocks often do well after announcing a split -- just look at Tesla's and Apple's performances during August 2020 after each company announced a split.Continue reading
