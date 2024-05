3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

One of the biggest developments to hit tech over the past year or so has been the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and the flood of ways it can be used to create original content, save time, and increase productivity.For Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) investors, the big question that emerged from these developments is whether the advent of generative AI would spell trouble for Google's flagship search. After all, search represents the lion's share of Alphabet 's revenue, and if its supremacy were challenged, that would call much of the investing thesis into question.At the company's Google I/O 2024 Developers Conference, Google revealed that Search is getting a significant upgrade, which will include a host of new features powered by its Gemini AI. If the upgrades shown at the presentation are any indication, Google's search dominance is safe for now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel