Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
09.02.2026 05:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) just announced an absolutely incredible earnings report, and I think it's time investors should start adding shares. Regardless of what the market does in the short term, the reality is that Alphabet is one of the world's strongest companies, and I've got three reasons why investors should consider buying it now.Image source: Getty Images.Alphabet has many brands under its umbrella, but Google Search is still the most important. Last year, there was a narrative that generative artificial intelligence (AI) would replace Google Search, but that hasn't panned out. Google's revenue growth accelerated throughout the year and increased an impressive 17% year over year during Q4 2025.
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.10.25
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|272,95
|-0,18%