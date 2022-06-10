|
10.06.2022 16:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon, and 1 to Sell
As the buzz surrounding Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split begins to subside, investors are getting back to the real work of evaluating the company as a potential stock pick. Amazon has been a top stock to own over time, gaining more than 1,000% over the past 10 years.There are many reasons to be confident that it can continue to gain in the next 10 years, but there are also reasons to be wary about the company's current state of affairs. Here are three reasons to buy and one reason to sell.Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the company's cloud computing segment, and it's continuing to post robust growth and earnings. In 2022's first quarter, AWS sales increased by 37%, and operating income rose 55% to $6.2 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!