08.12.2023 11:00:00

3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Before 2024

Growth stocks -- and the general indexes -- have rallied this year, and one of the world's most well-known companies has led the gains. I'm talking about e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon, (NASDAQ: AMZN) which is heading for an increase of more than 70%.You may wonder if Amazon, as a growth stock, is simply benefiting from investors' renewed interest in this type of stock and may risk losing momentum -- or if this trend can last. It's impossible to predict what a stock will do in the short term, but by looking at a company's overall strength and prospects, investors can get a decent idea of how the company may perform over the long term.Considering this, now is a great time to buy Amazon. In fact, I've got three reasons why you should do it before 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

