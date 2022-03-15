|
15.03.2022 12:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced that it's planning a 20-for-1 stock split to finalize in early June. If shareholders approve the measure in May, the initiative will mark the company's first stock split since 1999. The company has also authorized a $10 billion share repurchase program, a strong indication it believes shares are currently undervalued -- and a move that will have the effect of boosting earnings per share by removing repurchased stock from the outstanding share count.In extra excitement surrounding the stock and a split making shares more accessible for many investors, there are good reasons to buy Amazon stock before the split is carried out. Let's take a closer look at three reasons the tech giant's stock is worth buying right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
