|
01.05.2022 14:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon on Its Post-Earnings Selloff
Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) endured a brutal 14% sell-off on Friday after its Thursday night earnings report, and now trades at levels not seen since April of 2020. But in contrast to a name like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), which is now contemplating worrisome changes to its business model, Amazon's drop seems overdone and a great buying opportunity for the long-term. While knee-jerk reactions to guidance are the norm for Amazon, long-term investors can take solace in these three bullish trends hidden underneath the doomsday headlines.The main problems with Amazon concern its e-commerce retail segments, which appeared to slow considerably. First-party (1P) goods actually saw negative growth last quarter, and third-party (3P) sellers fell to single-digit growth -- a big deceleration from the pandemic era. Advertising came in pretty strong, but also decelerated from 76% growth a year ago to just 25% growth in constant currency. Amazon's guidance for 3%-7% overall growth next quarter (though 5% to 9% in constant currency) also left something to be desired, marking yet another deceleration from the current quarter. Continue reading
