|
04.01.2024 12:10:00
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Over Apple Stock in 2024
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors had a stellar 2023 compared to the wider tech market (the stock rose 81% compared to the S&P 500's 24.2% gain). The e-commerce giant even outpaced well-loved tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which rose 49% on the year.Amazon might still be the better choice for investors heading into 2024. Let's look at three great reasons to prefer Amazon over Apple shares right now.Wall Street is excited about Apple's pipeline of innovative product releases that includes refreshed iPhones, Macs, and smartwatches. These new devices should help the hardware giant return to sales growth over the next few quarters following rare declines in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
