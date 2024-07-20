20.07.2024 14:30:00

3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently topped $2 trillion in market cap for the first time. It wasn't that long ago that it surpassed $1 trillion, and it might not be too long before it gets to $3 trillion. That implies a gain of 50% on Amazon's current stock price, which is already up 27% this year, and it has strong growth drivers.Here are three reasons investors should consider buying shares right now.When ChatGPT burst onto the scene almost two years ago, Amazon didn't take too long to follow up with announcing its own investments in generative artificial intelligence (AI). It has since launched a blitz of AI services taking its cloud services division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to a whole new level.

