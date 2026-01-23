Amazon Aktie

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

23.01.2026 12:10:00

3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the most dominant retail brands, but that's not what makes it a great stock.Investors might think Amazon's lofty market cap of $2.5 trillion leaves little room for upside. But what's more important to the company's value is the growth and profitability of its non-retail services, particularly Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- its most profitable business that is also tapping into the growth in artificial intelligence (AI).If AWS continues to show strong growth, the stock could be a very rewarding investment in 2026 and beyond. Here are three reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
