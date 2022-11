3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Let's explore three potentially overlooked factors that could make the stock a buy for long-term investors. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag. Revenue grew by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion, but operating income almost halved to $2.5 billion because of challenges like inflation and overexpansion during the pandemic boom of 2020 and 2021. But while its North American and international e-commerce segments are both bleeding cash -- with operating losses of $400 million and $2.5 billion, respectively -- its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is helping to pick up the slack. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading