|
01.11.2023 13:48:31
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon That Have Nothing to Do With Cloud Computing
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock soared late last week following the release of its third-quarter numbers. Although Amazon Web Services' revenue fell just a bit short of expectations, this cloud computing arm's beefy profits still drove the company to a Q3 earnings beat. Perhaps more importantly, Amazon's cloud computing business's profit margin rates have been expanded to long-term norms. Everything's back to normal for this breadwinning profit center.Amazon Web Services' profitability recovery, however, is hardly the only reason you might want to own Amazon stock right now. It's still a biggie, to be sure. However, there are three other bullish arguments that aren't getting their due attention. Here's a closer look.You may have forgotten it, but Amazon's e-commerce operation slipped into the red last year thanks to rampant inflation; freight and fulfillment costs proved particularly problematic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
18:43
|Amazon earned $1bn from secret pricing algorithm, FTC alleges (Financial Times)
|
16:00
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.23
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.23
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)