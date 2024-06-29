|
29.06.2024 11:05:00
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold Apple Stock Forever
Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been around a while and has delivered market-crushing returns over its long and storied history. However, some investors and analysts now feel it's no longer worth investing in the iPhone maker. The market cap now tops $3 trillion, which limits its upside potential, especially since Apple's biggest moneymaker -- the iPhone -- no longer generates the kind of year-over-year growth in sales that it once did.While these are fair concerns, there remain solid reasons to buy Apple's shares and hold onto them for good. Let's consider three such reasons.How does a company remain relevant for decades? It's generally not enough to offer necessary products or services. Even in industries such as healthcare, corporations need to innovate constantly to avoid becoming dinosaurs. That's also true -- and arguably more so -- in the tech industry where Apple operates. The company has stayed relevant and thriving for as long as it has largely because it's created a culture centered around innovation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones zum Start in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.06.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)