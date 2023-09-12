|
12.09.2023 15:18:01
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is beloved by both retail and institutional investors. It's consistently one of the most popular stocks on Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway devotes nearly half of its entire portfolio to Apple.It's widely held because it's both a safe-haven stock that has withstood multiple bear markets and an attractive growth play that thrives during bull markets. Over the past five years, Apple's stock surged more than 220% as the S&P 500 advanced roughly 55%. But past performance never guarantees future gains, so let's review three reasons to buy Apple -- as well as three reasons to sell it -- to see if it's still a good long-term investment.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!