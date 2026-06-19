Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
19.06.2026 08:45:00
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has had plenty of doubters in recent years. They point to the company having to deal with steeper tariffs on imported goods, regulatory scrutiny in various regions, and unimpressive sales and earnings growth. However, the tech leader continues to perform well. Its shares are up by 51% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 25% in the same period. The best part is that it's not too late to invest in Apple. Let's consider three reasons why the stock still looks like a great pick for long-term investors. Image source: The Motley Fool.Apple is increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its products. The company made important announcements along those lines during its latest Worldwide Developers Conference. One of the most important new features it announced was Siri AI. The virtual assistant has been rendered far more powerful thanks to AI. Between its more personalized flair, ability to help users find what they need more quickly, and an app that stores conversations and allows people to revisit them later (among other features), Siri AI may end up being a hit among Apple's loyal customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
18.06.26
|Apple: Tim Cook kündigt Preiserhöhungen an (Spiegel Online)
|
16.06.26
|Cloud-Geschäft von Apple unter der Lupe: Italien leitet Untersuchung ein - Aktie steigt dennoch (Dow Jones)
|
16.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Apple von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.26