14.10.2023 14:30:00

3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and Never Sell

Any list of the most successful companies of all time would no doubt include Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). By focusing on design and the user experience, Apple created innovative and disruptive products that consistently joined the cultural zeitgeist. The iPod was the first of its products to achieve mass adoption, but Apple continued an unprecedented winning streak with the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.These fan-favorite products weren't the first to market, but each soon dominated their respective categories. As a result of its long history of success, Apple has the distinction of being the world's most valuable company, the first U.S. company to achieve market caps of $1 trillion, $2 trillion, and $3 trillion, respectively.Recent data released by Piper Sandler includes three reasons investors should buy Apple stock and never sell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

05.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
04.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.09.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.09.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
25.09.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

