|
25.01.2022 14:35:00
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock in 2022 -- And Never Sell
Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the largest corporations in the world, boasting a monster market cap of $2.7 trillion. It may be difficult to believe that the California-based company still has significant room to grow at these levels.But lots of things that are hard to believe are true, and although Apple has smoked the broader market in the past decade, there remains plenty of fuel left in its growth engine. Let's look at three reasons why the tech juggernaut is worth buying and holding onto for a very long time.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!