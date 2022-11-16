|
16.11.2022 21:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock in 2023 -- And Never Sell
Even while being down over 18% year to date (as of Nov. 15), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's most valuable public company, with a market cap of over $2.3 trillion. For perspective, that's more than Alphabet and Amazon combined. Apple didn't reach this size by luck, either -- it's well-deserved.Between its world-class products and brand loyalty that's second to none, Apple is a force to be reckoned with. Here are three reasons you should buy Apple stock in 2023 and never sell.Apple's first time dipping its toes in the financial services space was in 2014, when it announced Apple Pay. Apple Pay gave people the convenience of paying with a phone, but not many looked at it as Apple making a serious entrance into the industry. Fast forward to 2019, with the announcement of the Apple Card, and it became a bit more apparent that Apple was getting serious.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|16.11.22
|Apple Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.22
|Apple Buy
|UBS AG
|07.11.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|4 822,00
|0,77%
|Apple Inc.
|145,02
|1,30%
