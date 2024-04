3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

The past few weeks have been tough for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shareholders. The stock's now sitting 15% below its December high, sliding all the way back to where it was trading in late 2021. This is weakness that most investors just aren't accustomed to seeing from this frequent Wall Street favorite.If you're interested in stepping into a new position in Apple, don't let the stock's recent performance rattle you. There are still good reasons to take on long-term trades in this consumer-technology titan. Here's a rundown of the best three.Perhaps the single-biggest reason Apple shares have stumbled of late is the company's recent performance in China. It's not been great. The nation just isn't evolving into the growth engine it was once expected to become.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel