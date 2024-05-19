|
19.05.2024 16:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors have been on a roller coaster in recent years, with an economic downturn bringing the iPhone maker's stock plunging 27% in 2022. The company's shares rebounded 48% the following year. However, repeated hits to its business and revenue declines throughout 2023 have seen its stock dip 1% since the start of this year. Wall Street has grown wary of Apple's iPhone-dependent business as macroeconomic headwinds caught up with the company, leading to a decline in product sales. However, recent quarterly results and moves to prioritize more digital businesses suggest the company is moving in a better direction.Apple's digital services segment consistently outpaces the iPhone and is on track to become its highest-earning division. Meanwhile, a gradual expansion into artificial intelligence (AI) could see the company profit from the tailwinds of a $200 billion (and growing) industry for years. As a result, now could be the best time to invest in Apple, as it is at the start of a major shift in its business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
