|
03.07.2024 12:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have trickled up 15% year to date, lower than rivals like Microsoft and Amazon, and roughly matching the rest of the market. The company has hit some roadblocks during the past year, faced with the aftermath of an economic downturn in 2022, declines in product sales, and missing out on the initial boom in artificial intelligence (AI).However, recent developments suggest Apple is turning things around. Strategic discounts in China are attracting consumers and significantly boosting iPhone sales. Additionally, the tech giant recently announced the launch of a new AI platform that could elevate its entire product lineup and help it achieve a lucrative role in the budding industry.Moderate stock growth in 2024 has kept Apple's shares at a reasonable price point, potentially making the company one of the bigger bargains in tech.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
