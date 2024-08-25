|
25.08.2024 11:10:00
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long been known for its growth. The company's stock has risen 800% over the last decade, massively outperforming the S&P 500's 183% rise. Nearly unparalleled brand loyalty and a cash-rich business have allowed the company to hit historic heights.Macroeconomic headwinds and slipping product sales have challenged the company over the last year. General reductions in consumer spending power and a boost in chip performance over the years that has negated annual product upgrades have forced Apple to rethink its business.As a result, the tech giant has pivoted toward the budding artificial intelligence (AI) market. Meanwhile, Apple is gradually transitioning away from third-party chips to in-house-developed hardware, improving profit margins and taking more control of its product designs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
