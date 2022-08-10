|
10.08.2022 11:55:00
3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Now
Is there more fuel left in Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) growth engine? Because the company has already delivered market-beating returns for years and is near the top of the exclusive group of trillion-dollar companies, some investors are wondering if it's time to cash in. Others still see signs that Apple isn't done growing just yet.The Silicon Valley giant produced more evidence of its still-solid prospects when it released its latest quarterly update late last month. In it were clues that there are at least three reasons to think Apple isn't done growing yet and there is still time to get in on outsized returns. Let's take a look at those reasons.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

