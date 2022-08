3 Reasons to Buy Avalanche Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it launched back in July 2020, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) immediately gained the attention of the crypto world for its lightning-fast speeds and near-zero transaction fees. Some mainstream media publications even called Avalanche an "Ethereum-killer" for its potential to rival market leader Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Despite being down significantly from its all-time high, Avalanche is still up 447% since its initial launch.Until now , though, investors primarily bought Avalanche because of what it could do one day. Well, that day seems to have arrived a lot sooner than many expected. On Aug. 8, Avalanche surpassed an important milestone when the number of daily transactions on Avalanche exceeded the number of transactions on Ethereum. This comes after a summer in which key metrics for Avalanche appear to be looking better and better. So are we starting to see a snowball effect for Avalanche?Transaction volume matters so much because it is one of the best metrics that crypto investors have for determining exactly how much activity is happening on a blockchain. As billionaire investor Mark Cuban has pointed out, the more activity that happens on a blockchain, the more valuable it becomes. If developers build a blockchain, you want to make sure that people are actually using it.