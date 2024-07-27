|
27.07.2024 10:18:00
3 Reasons to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) are two of the most famous names on Wall Street today. They go hand in hand as well, because Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire. If you are looking to invest now, this massive and unique conglomerate could be a very attractive option. Here are three reasons why.While diversification isn't exactly sexy, it is a key aspect of successful long-term investing. You can go about diversification in different ways. For example, you can buy a lot of different stocks from a variety of industries, which is a good idea. Or you can look for investments that have diversification built into their model. Berkshire Hathaway falls into that second category.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!