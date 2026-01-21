Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
21.01.2026 21:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
At the end of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) underwent an important transition. Long-time CEO Warren Buffett handed the company over to successor Greg Abel. It is the biggest change to have occurred since Buffett bought Berkshire Hathaway decades ago. Here are three reasons why investors may still want to step in and buy the stock.Greg Abel is not Warren Buffett, so Berkshire Hathaway will be run differently in the future than it has been run in the past. There's no way around that fact. However, it's highly unlikely that Abel will make drastic changes anytime soon.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
