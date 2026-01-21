Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 21:00:00

3 Reasons to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

At the end of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) underwent an important transition. Long-time CEO Warren Buffett handed the company over to successor Greg Abel. It is the biggest change to have occurred since Buffett bought Berkshire Hathaway decades ago. Here are three reasons why investors may still want to step in and buy the stock.Greg Abel is not Warren Buffett, so Berkshire Hathaway will be run differently in the future than it has been run in the past. There's no way around that fact. However, it's highly unlikely that Abel will make drastic changes anytime soon.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Sh

mehr Nachrichten