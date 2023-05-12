|
12.05.2023 16:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy Biogen Stock (and 1 to Sell)
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has been a polarizing stock to own over the past few years. Aduhelm's accelerated approval sent the stock soaring a few years ago, but after controversy surrounding its approval, the stock ultimately gave back much of those gains. Nowadays, it has become a bit of a contrarian investment. There are some sound reasons for buying the stock, and also a big reason to avoid it entirely.Here's a closer look at the healthcare stock and whether it's an investment that is suitable for your portfolio. Below are three reasons to buy it, and one big reason to walk away.Leqembi is a treatment for Alzheimer's that has been showing progress in clinical trials. In January, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for the drug, following in the path of Aduhelm, which the agency granted the same approval to back in 2021. Biogen investors will recall that didn't end up going well, and the company even ended up pulling funding for the commercialization of Aduhelm due to doubts about its effectiveness and Medicare saying it wouldn't cover patients unless they were involved in clinical trials.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biogen Inc Unsponsored Brazilian Depository Receipt Repr 1-6 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biogen Inc Unsponsored Brazilian Depository Receipt Repr 1-6 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.