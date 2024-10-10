|
10.10.2024 10:31:00
3 Reasons to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has an exceptional record of growing value for its investors. The leading global renewable energy producer has grown its funds from operations (FFO) at a 12% compound annual rate since 2016. Meanwhile, it has delivered 6% compound annual growth in its dividends per share since 2001. That has helped power an 11.3% average annual total return over the last 10 years. The company could produce an even more powerful total return in the future. Here are three reasons investors should back up the truck and buy the renewable energy stock like there's no tomorrow right now.Brookfield Infrastructure's attractive and growing dividend is a significant part of its value proposition. The company currently offers a dividend yield above 4.5%. That's several times higher than the S&P 500's sub-1.5% dividend yield. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
