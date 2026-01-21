Cameco Aktie
WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085
21.01.2026 11:21:00
3 Reasons to Buy Cameco Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Demand for nuclear power is on the rise. The United States, along with numerous countries worldwide, is looking to drastically expand its nuclear energy capacity to meet growing demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers while also reducing reliance on less-reliable countries.This presents a significant opportunity for Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), the Canada-based uranium miner. Here are three reasons why investors may want to consider scooping up this nuclear stock.The demand for uranium is closely tied to utilities shifting from a just-in-time delivery model to a more strategic stockpiling approach. In the last year alone, long-term contracting volume has surged by 40%. Many of these contracts are being signed for $85 to $130 per pound, which is above the spot uranium price right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
