Carnival Aktie
WKN: 120071 / ISIN: GB0031215220
31.12.2025 08:10:00
3 Reasons to Buy Carnival Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) has gone through its worst and best times in recent years. The world's biggest cruise operator saw revenue plunge during early pandemic days as it was forced to halt sailings, and this led to annual losses and increasing debt. But as Carnival set sail once again, it made major moves to turn things around -- from introducing more fuel-efficient ships to inspiring travelers to spend more on board -- and those efforts have been paying off.The company has returned to profitability and may be heading for its best days ever in the quarters and years to come. There are many reasons to buy Carnival like there's no tomorrow, but let's consider the three biggest.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
