3 Reasons to Buy Chewy Stock Hand Over Fist and 1 Reason to Keep Your Head

Pet e-commerce company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is well loved by its customers, but investors have turned their noses up to the stock. The company went public in June 2019 at $22 per share. But as of this writing nearly five years later, Chewy stock trades at just $16.50 per share.For its part, the S&P 500 index is up more than 80% since Chewy went public. Therefore, not only has Chewy been a bad investment so far, it has underperformed the market by a painfully wide margin.