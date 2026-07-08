Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
08.07.2026 18:47:00
3 Reasons to Buy Coca-Cola Stock in July
These are bubbly days for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Shares of the pop star hit another all-time high this week. With a carbonated stock chart, this might seem to be the worst time to warm up to the chilly refreshment provider. It's not.From the syrupy sweet cadence of dividend hikes to what should be another modest earnings beat later this month, Coca-Cola has earned its upticks. With its generational appeal across a broad range of beverage categories, this could be a great month to consider owning a piece of this iconic brand. Let's take a closer look at some of the reasons why Coca-Cola is worth buying, even with the stock trading higher than ever right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
09.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones gibt am Mittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
07.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Coca-Cola Deutschland passt Preise über gesamte Produktpalette an - Aktie steigt (dpa-AFX)
|
30.06.26