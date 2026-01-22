Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
22.01.2026 02:32:00
3 Reasons to Buy Costco Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
There are many public companies from which an investor can choose. That makes it challenging to pick the right ones.However, sometimes a company stands out as an exciting long-term investment opportunity. And it's not always the hottest technology stock whose price has skyrocketed.Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) continues to perform well operationally and has handsomely rewarded shareholders over the years. Over the last five years (through Jan. 16), the shares returned 166.1%, compared to 98.2% for the S&P 500 index. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
