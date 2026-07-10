CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137
|
10.07.2026 19:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy CRISPR Therapeutics Stock
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has significantly underperformed broader equities over the past five years. Some will argue the company's value -- its market cap is $5.7 billion as of writing -- is still too high given the fundamentals of the business. CRISPR Therapeutics generates little revenue, is consistently unprofitable, and hasn't earned significant late-stage clinical wins over the past couple of years. However, despite all that, CRISPR Therapeutics could be an attractive buy-and-hold option. Let's consider three reasons why the biotech is worth serious consideration.CRISPR Therapeutics specializes in developing gene editing therapies. This technology has already helped unlock groundbreaking medicines for otherwise difficult-to-treat conditions. However, we are arguably still in the early innings of the gene-editing revolution in the biotech industry, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved only a few treatments of this kind. But thanks to its potential to transform standards of care across many therapeutic areas, it's worth investors' time to look for the best gene-editing-focused companies. CRISPR Therapeutics fits the bill.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.