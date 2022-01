3 Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike, and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Crime is an unfortunate and unavoidable fact of life, and protecting yourself, your family, and your property from it is a high priority for many. The same is true in technology, and because hackers and cybercrime will always be with us, companies are girding themselves with the tools needed to protect their businesses, their data, and their customers' privacy.Increasingly, they're turning to CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) for those tools. Its suite of products is viewed as the gold standard for the industry, providing comprehensive protection for endpoint, data, and identity security. As the industry leader, the competition is gunning for CrowdStrike, so let's look at three reasons you should buy this cybersecurity stock -- and one reason you might want to sell.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading